Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $49,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director C John Wilder bought 7,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 157,753 shares of company stock worth $10,013,998. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

