Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $47,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $387.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

