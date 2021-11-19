Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 68.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after buying an additional 3,851,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $13,625,000.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

JAMF stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

