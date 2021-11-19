6,092 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

