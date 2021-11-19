Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,673 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 349.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FET stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.97. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

