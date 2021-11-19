Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $33.83 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

