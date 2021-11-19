First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,711 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $660.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

