Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 6,793 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $47,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.14.

RE opened at $274.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.13. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

