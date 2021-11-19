UBS Group Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $132.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $122.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANET. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.91.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $13,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,987 shares of company stock valued at $205,680,283 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

