Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $231.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.96 and a 200 day moving average of $209.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 136,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

