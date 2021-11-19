Guggenheim Lowers Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 7.80.

BODY opened at 2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 5.43. Beachbody has a 1 year low of 2.72 and a 1 year high of 18.20.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

