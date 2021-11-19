MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKKGY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MKKGY opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

