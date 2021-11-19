AQR Capital Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.