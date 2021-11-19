Analysts Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TPVG. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $870,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

