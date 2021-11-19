Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,538 shares of company stock worth $7,485,845 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $26,999,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

