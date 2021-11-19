Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Myomo in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.