Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $389.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

