HC Wainwright Trims Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Target Price to $43.00

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

PLSE opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $606.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

