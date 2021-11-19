AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGB. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Gerdau stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

