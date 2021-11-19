AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JYNT. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JYNT stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

