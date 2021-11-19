AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.