AQR Capital Management LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Quotient Technology worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

