HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.