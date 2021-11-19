Bank of America Corp DE Buys 6,779 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

