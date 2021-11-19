BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,444,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,694,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,644,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,195 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $368.99 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

