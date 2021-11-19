Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 57,127 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.85% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $19,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLCO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000.

NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $25.88 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

