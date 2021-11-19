Head-To-Head Comparison: LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares i3 Verticals and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -3.18% 6.64% 3.23% LiveWorld 8.09% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for i3 Verticals and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.53%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and LiveWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 4.81 -$420,000.00 ($0.34) -65.91 LiveWorld $8.56 million 1.01 $370,000.00 $0.02 9.50

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats LiveWorld on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

