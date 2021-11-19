Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.87.

NYSE SNOW opened at $397.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.88. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

