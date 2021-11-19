Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $217.25 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $4,086,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,520 shares of company stock worth $101,865,699. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

