MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe upped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $320.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. On average, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

