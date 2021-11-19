Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,597 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 80.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 180,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 136.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $3,790,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $23.08 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $773.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.