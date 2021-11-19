Amalgamated Bank Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avaya were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avaya by 65.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avaya by 1,271.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

