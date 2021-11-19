Amalgamated Bank Takes $433,000 Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMST. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 347.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 117.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 137.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

