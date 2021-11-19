18,933 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,216.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on COLL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

