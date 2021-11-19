Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,383 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 65.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

