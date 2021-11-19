Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,947 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 55,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 64,233 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $294,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,442,550. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

