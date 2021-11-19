UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $467,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 63.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.87 million, a PE ratio of 137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.