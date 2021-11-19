TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of TechTarget worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 529.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 162.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,554 shares of company stock worth $16,476,315. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

