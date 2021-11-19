TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of TechTarget worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 529.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TTGT opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 162.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $111.44.
In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,554 shares of company stock worth $16,476,315. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.
TechTarget Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
