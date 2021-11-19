UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

WGO opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

