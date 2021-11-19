Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TMCI opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

