State Street Corp Grows Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.08% of Model N worth $25,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after purchasing an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Model N by 111.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,553 shares of company stock worth $1,001,904. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.88. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

