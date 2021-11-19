Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 635,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $66,762,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -202.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

