Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $315,630.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 167.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.