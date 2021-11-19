55,709 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Cortexyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.