CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Get CAE alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.