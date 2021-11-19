comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Get comScore alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SCOR opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. comScore has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $311.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 89,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.