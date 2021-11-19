Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.34. Constellium has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

