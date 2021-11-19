Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NMG stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $492.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Nouveau Monde Graphite at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

