Todd Berard Sells 6,160 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $295,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $251,081.60.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Todd Berard sold 505 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $21,775.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 520.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Cowen boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

