Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) VP Christopher W. Wright Sells 65,532 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $375,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $383.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.91.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

